Kangana Ranaut In A Film With Aamir Khan? Details Here

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, might team up with superstar Aamir Khan for a film, mid-day reports. Both the stars had met film producer Kamal Jain last week. Mr Jain is producing Kangana's much-ambitious project Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. "The meeting was regarding a collaboration that is in the works. It was a positive meeting. We had a long discussion, and are hopeful that something more fruitful comes of it," Kamal Jain told mid-day. He had also tweeted a picture with Kangana and Aamir. Their reported collaboration will be for a biopic on Arunima Sinha, first woman amputee to climb the Mount Everest.
It was amazing meeting two perfectionist together @aamir_khan & @KanganaFanClub thanks @KanganaDailypic.twitter.com/obQdpn8Dlz— Kamal Jain (@KamalJain_TheKJ) May 7, 2018
Though Aamir and Kangana haven't co-starred in a film yet but both have praised each other's work previously. At 2014's NDTV Indian Of The Year awards, Kangana was thrilled to have received her Best Actor prize from Aamir. "It's really flattering to be here and receive this award. I was told Aamir was going to present me this award so I had to be here. He has been a huge inspiration and this is a very special evening," she said. "Kangana goes with her heart. Not many people are able to do what she did," Aamir said in return. Aamir had also expressed his desire to work with Kangana after watching Queen.
Meanwhile, here's some additional inputs about the film they might collaborate for. "The film was originally expected to be backed by Farhan Akhtar, but was later acquired by DAR Motion Pictures. Given its compelling storyline, it won't be surprising if Aamir Khan also comes on board as producer," a source told mid-day.
Earlier reports suggested that the makers were to decide between Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut. "When things are finalised, we will make an announcement. For now, we are in the process of putting things together. I can't divulge any further details on the project," Mr Jain told mid-day.
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut had sought advice from Aamir Khan regarding Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi's release in China. Aamir's films - 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar - have successfully released in China. "Kamal Jain and Kangana are keen to release the Rani Laxmibai biopic in China. They had gone to seek advice from Aamir on the subject. Since Aamir has cracked the Chinese market with his string of hits, his feedback is important to the film's strategy."