Kamal Haasan's <i>Thug Life</i> Releases To Massive Fan Frenzy In Chennai, No Shows In Karnataka

It's a day of celebration for fans of Kamal Haasan as his much-anticipated film Thug Life released worldwide today - except in Karnataka. NDTV was at Chennai's Rohini Silver Screens, where fans gathered in large numbers, some from neighbouring districts, to be part of the first-day-first-show excitement.

A Release Marred By Controversies

Coming amid the Bengaluru stampede tragedy that killed 11 lives, the traditional fanfare was missing outside the theatre in Chennai, though giant posters and cutouts were in place.

Several fans of Silambarasan (Simbu), who plays a key role in the film, also turned up in full force in T-shirts sporting his name.

"I came all the way from Chengalpattu. I'm a Simbu fan and can't wait to watch him in action," said Suraj, a young college-goer.

Thug Life marks the much-celebrated reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after nearly 40 years. The film features music by AR Rahman, with Trisha, Nassar, and Ashok Selvan in prominent roles.

'Historic Combo'

"The Mani-Kamal-Rahman combo is historic. The songs are already chartbusters. The movie will be a blockbuster," said Lakshmi, a young techie at the venue.

The film has not been released in Karnataka, after a controversy erupted over Kamal Haasan's comments on the Kannada language. Fringe groups demanded an apology, but the actor has stood firm so far.

"My comments were made out of love, not malice. I will not apologise," Kamal said, asserting his constitutional right to freedom of expression and trade.

The Karnataka High Court had suggested an apology or retraction, but Kamal Haasan's legal team cited artistic freedom. Talks are expected between Team Kamal and the Karnataka Film Chamber in the coming days. So far, there are no shows of Thug Life in Karnataka, as the film awaits a green signal in the state.

Monumental Expectations

"We came as a family. Kamal sir never fails. This movie will be a superhit," said Ram, a fan who came with his wife and kids.

With Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan setting the box office on fire, expectations from Thug Life are monumental. The film was released across the world today, except for Karnataka. Thug Life marks the return of the Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam duo after 1987's Nayakan.

