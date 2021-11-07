Kamal Haasan's Birthday Surprise Is Vikram First Glance

Birthday boy Kamaal Haasan in Vikram. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The makers shared the first glance of Vikram on Saturday

"The world of #Vikram awaits you!" they wrote

"Deep dive into #KamalHaasan's birthday special," they added

Kamal Haasan turned 67 today and on his birthday eve, the makers of his forthcoming film Vikram unveiled the first glance of the movie on social media. Excited, aren't you? Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks Kamal Haasan's 232nd film. The first glance clip starts with a fighting scene in what appears to be a jail, followed by an intense gun fight, where Kamal Haasan enters the scene covering himself with two iron shields as others continue shooting at him. Soon, Kamal Haasan unveils his face and throws one of the shields at his enemies. The video ends with the movie title flashing on screen. Sharing the first glance of Vikram, the makers wrote: "The world of #Vikram awaits you! Deep dive into Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan's birthday special, a glance of the most-awaited entertainer directed by #LokeshKanagaraj, a Rockstar #Anirudh musical! Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan!" Kamal Haasan is fondly called Ulaganayagan by his loved ones and fans.

Watch Vikram - The First Glance here:

On Saturday, Kamal Haasan also shared Vikram first glance on Twitter. He retweeted director Lokesh Kanagaraj's tweet that read: "A small gift from me to you Kamal Haasan sir. Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan" and wrote: "Thank you for the love, Lokesh," attaching the link of the new teaser.

On Kamal Haasan's birthday last year, the first teaser of the film was released by the makers on the Internet. Check it out here:

Vikram is being produced by Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander while the stunts have been choreographed by Anbariv.