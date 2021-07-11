Vikram First Look: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil And Vijay Sethupathi Set The Internet Ablaze

Kamal Haasan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: ikamalhaasan )

Highlights 'Vikram' is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

It features Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi

"Only valour should wear the crown," Kamal Haasan wrote

South superstar Kamal Haasan occupied a spot on the list of trends, on Saturday, after he dropped the first look poster of his upcoming action-thriller Vikram. The poster that Kamal Haasan shared on Twitter, features him with South stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. Poster of Vikram is as intriguing as Kamal Haasan's any other film. The poster is a collage featuring the on-screen characters of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. All three can be seen sporting intense looks on their faces made even more dramatic with the cuts on their faces. While the poster is monochrome, cuts on Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi's faces are red in colour.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote: "Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!!Vikram. #Arambichitom."

The first look poster of Vikram created a stir on social media with fans reacting to it. Many fans of Kamal Haasan commented on his post and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film. "Can't wait ya Aandavareyyy," a fan commented on Kamal Haasan's tweet.

Take a look at the first look poster of Vikram here:

Kamal Haasan announced the film in November last year. He shared the title and the teaser of Vikram on his 66th birthday. "Happy to launch the title teaser of my film today; directed by Mr Lokesh Kanagraj. Enjoy," he tweeted.

Check out the teaser of the film here:

Vikram is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it will feature Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the central roles.