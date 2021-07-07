To "Timeless Legend" Dilip Kumar, Tributes From Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal And Other South Stars

"Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting," tweeted Kamal Haasan

A throwback of Chiranjeevi with Dilip Kumar. (courtesy KChiruTweets)

  • "An era comes to an end in the Indian film industry," tweeted Chiranjeevi
  • "Dilip Kumar ji was the doyen of Indian cinema," wrote Mohanlal
  • "His brilliance will continue to be an inspiration," wrote Mahesh Babu
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar will forever be remembered by his fans and members of the film industry pan India. The actor died at the age of 98 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning. The legendary actor was taken to the hospital last week after he had complained of breathlessness. South stars poured their hearts out and paid tributes to the legend on social media. Sharing a memory with the actor, Kamal Haasan wrote in one of his tweets: "Dililp Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting."

Chiranjeevi, in his tweet, wrote: "An era comes to an end in the Indian film industry. Deeply saddened by the passing of legend Dilip Kumar Saab. One of the greatest actor actors India has ever produced, an acting institution and a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades. May his soul rest in peace."

Veteran actor Mohanlal, in his eulogy for Dilip Kumar wrote, "Dilip Kumar ji was the doyen of Indian cinema and will forever be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend's soul rest in eternal peace."

Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted: "A timeless legend... His towering brilliance will continue to be an inspiration to actors all around the world. A huge loss for Indian cinema...Rest in peace Dilip Kumar Sir. You will be terribly missed."

Allu Arjun remembered the legend with these words: "Legendary Dilip Kumar garu no more. May his soul rest in peace. His contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled. An inspiration to actors across generations and generations to come. Dilip Saab will always be cherished, celebrated and missed."

"A legend ... An inspiration... Thank you for living a wonderful life Dilip Kumar ji," wrote Prakash Raj.

"Dilip Kumar Saab, very few people have influenced Indian cinema the way you did. We have watched your movies and learnt from you. Rest in peace Sir. My heartfelt condolences to Sairaji," tweeted Baahubali star Tamannaah.

"One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend Dilip Kumar sahab. I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever," read Siddharth's tweet.

"His contribution to this industry is unmatched. My heartfelt condolence to the family in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace. His legacy lives on," Pooja Hegde wrote.

Dilip Kumar, in his six-decade long career, starred in acclaimed classics such as Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Naya Daur. Dilip Kumar, who married actress Saira Banu in 1966, was known for playing tragic heroes in films like Andaz, Baabul, Mela, Deedar and Jogan. He was last seen in 1998 film Qila.

