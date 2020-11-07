On Birthday, Kamal Haasan Reveals His New Identity As 'Ghost' Vikram In Title Teaser Of 232nd Film

Vikram teaser: Kamal Haasan in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Vikram is the title of Kamal Haasan's new film

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

The film is slated for summer 2021

Happy birthday, Kamal Haasan. On his 66th birthday, the megastar revealed that the title of his much talked-about 232nd film is Vikram. Kamal Haasan also shared a two-minute-long teaser of Vikram and wrote: "Happy to launch the title teaser of my film today; directed by Mr Lokesh Kanagaraj." Vikram is also the title of Kamal Haasan's 1986 movie, in which he played the eponymous character. Lokesh Kanagaraj described the Vikram teaser as a birthday gift to Kamal Haasan: "Dear Guru... This is our humble gift to you sir. Wishing you a very happy birthday. Please do keep inspiring us always sir." Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for helming films such as Master and Kaithi and will mark his fifth directorial venture with the new Kamal Haasan film.

Here's what Kamal Haasan tweeted:

In the teaser, Kamal Haasan is introduced gradually as a mysterious character who can be seen setting up a table for a gala feast. On one hand, he's preparing meals and on the other, he can be seen hiding ammunition under the table and in shelves. Kamal Haasan's guests can be seen wearing masks as they get ready to savour the meal - as soon as they start the feast, Kamal Haasan switches to a violent avatar. The teaser dramatically ends on a cliff-hanging note with these words: "Once upon a time, there lived a ghost named Vikram."

Watch the teaser of Kamal Haasan's new film Vikram here:

Earlier in September, the film's team announced Kamal Haasan's new film and among them was composer Anirudh Ravichander, who shared the big news and tweeted about his excitement over the new project: "Excited to be scoring for Kamal Haasan sir in a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial."

Vikram will be produced by Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International. Vikram is slated to release in "summer 2021." The shooting of the movie will "commence soon."