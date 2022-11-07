Kamal Haasan To NDTV On Birthday Plans, Film With Mani Ratnam And More

Kamal Haasan celebrates his 68th birthday today.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who celebrates his 68th birthday today, during a recent interaction with NDTV's Sam Daniel Stalin, opened up about his birthday plans, his much-awaited collaboration with filmmaker Mani Ratnam and more. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for a untitled project after 35 long years. The duo worked together in 1987 film Nayakan. Speaking of the project, the superstar told Sam Daniel Stalin: "I am excited about the project". The actor, when asked about his birthday plans for the year, said, " I have never believed in celebrating one single thing about your birth. I think life should be a celebration. For which it must be worthy of that celebration. I am trying to make myself deserve all these celebrations by making my fans, my comrades from the party do good welfare work and this is just an excuse to initiate such moments."

The veteran actor added, "There are important things. More important than cake cutting or getting old. I think the number that denotes my age is not a great thing and that is not going to give me the respect that I seek. That will come from people who are benefitted from all these things."

Speaking of his collaboration with Mani Ratnam, Kamal Hassan said that he is "excited" to work with the filmmaker. Earlier this year, Kamal Haasan attended the grand trailer and song launch of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I in Chennai. He had also voiced the introduction to the film. Kamal Haasan will also be joining hands with composer AR Rahman for the untitled Mani Ratnam film. AR Rahman had composed the music for Kamal Haasan's film Tenali 22 years ago.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was seen in the smash hit Vikram, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The film also had a cameo appearance by Suriya. He will next be seen in Indian 2, also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani.