Kamal Haasan On Marrying Twice "Despite Coming From A Good Brahmin Family": "I Follow Lord Rama's Father Dasharatha's Path"

Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Thug Life. During the film's promotional event, the veteran actor-filmmaker spoke about his personal life and views on marriage.

When a journalist directed a question to Trisha about her marital status, she responded with a relaxed perspective on being unmarried. "It's okay if it happens, and okay if it doesn't, too," Trisha said.

This prompted Kamal Haasan to reflect on his own experiences with marriage. The actor, who has been married twice and has two daughters from his second marriage to Sarika (following his first marriage to Vani Ganapathy), shared an interesting anecdote from an interview with John Brittas, who is now a Member of Parliament.

He recalled, "My very good friend, MP Brittas, once asked me why I got married twice despite coming from a good Brahmin family, and I asked him what does a family's reputation have to do with marriage."

He explained that when Brittas pressed him further about being inconsistent with Lord Rama's example of having only one wife, Kamal Haasan had a ready response.

"Firstly, I don't pray to any god. I don't follow Rama's path. Probably I follow his father's (Dasharatha) path (who had three wives)," the self-proclaimed atheist had replied, referencing Hindu mythology where King Dasharatha had three wives: Kaushalya (Lord Rama's mother), Sumithra and Kaikeyi.

Kamal Haasan's latest project, Thug Life, directed by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is scheduled for release on June 5.