Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan Or Triptii Dimri? Siddharth P Malhotra Clarifies <i>Kamal Aur Meena</i> Casting Rumours

The casting of Kamal Aur Meena, the upcoming biographical drama based on the legendary love story of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and actress Meena Kumari, has been the subject of speculation for some time. Rumours recently suggested that Kiara Advani could be considered to play Meena Kumari in the film. Reports also claimed that the actress was impressed by the script.

Amid the speculation, director Siddharth P Malhotra took to Instagram Stories to clarify that the makers are yet to finalise the cast. He asked audiences to ignore unconfirmed reports and wait for an official announcement.

Siddharth P Malhotra On Kamal Aur Meena Casting

Addressing the growing interest around the project, Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, “Absolutely touched and delighted by the love and interest around Kamal Aur Meena.”

The filmmaker then requested people to “stop the speculation” and not believe unconfirmed reports.

He added, “We are actively working on the film, and the cast, studio and other details will be officially announced by us once everything is signed and locked.”

Siddharth P Malhotra further said that unnecessary speculation does not help the film, actors or studios involved. “When we have something official to share, we promise you'll hear it from us first. With gratitude for all the love and support,” he concluded.

The clarification comes after reports about the casting of the film gained attention. According to a Variety India report, the makers are in advanced discussions with Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri for the lead roles.

A source told the portal, “The actors are in advanced discussions to play the lead roles. The makers are currently discussing the contracts and looking at shoot dates, as the project is in pre-production.”

Siddharth P Malhotra's latest statement, however, makes it clear that no casting announcement has been officially made yet.

What Is Kamal Aur Meena About?

Kamal Aur Meena will explore the real-life love story between Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari. Kamal was the director and screenwriter of the iconic film Pakeezah, which starred Meena Kumari in the lead role. Their personal and professional relationship remains an important chapter in the history of Indian cinema.

Confirming the film, Siddharth P Malhotra wrote on social media, “Kamal Aur Meena - a cinematic experience that promises to capture one of the most iconic love stories in the history of Hindi cinema. Kamal Aur Meena will bring to life the epic, real-life romance between the legendary director and screenwriter Kamal Amrohi and the celebrated actress Meena Kumari. With access to over 500 handwritten letters exchanged between Kamal Sahaab and Meenaji as well as personal journals detailing their life together with the insights and research, we have in telling this story invaluable.”

The film will be produced by Bilal Amrohi, grandson of Kamal Amrohi, along with Saregama and Rohandeep Singh.

Siddharth P Malhotra has also revealed that he is collaborating with lyricist Irshad Kamil and composer AR Rahman for the project.

Also Read: Meena Kumari's Pakeezah Returns In Restored Version, To Premiere In France In October