<i>Kama Sutra</i> Star Indira Varma Reacts To Zohran Mamdani's New York Win: "Saw It Coming When You Were 6"

Congratulations continue to pour in for Zohran Mamdani, 34, who has made history by becoming the youngest and first Muslim mayor of New York City.

The Indian-origin democratic socialist, son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani, was elected the 111th mayor of New York City, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa on November 5 (IST).

Like his mother, Zohran Mamdani also has an inclination toward cinema-the viral videos of him ending his victory speech with the blockbuster Bollywood song Dhoom Machale dominated the Internet all day yesterday.

Many of Mira Nair's colleagues and friends from the film fraternity congratulated both mother and son on the landmark win.

Indira Varma, the British actor of Indian origin who made her debut with Mira Nair's 1996 period erotic romance Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, was overjoyed too.

The 52-year-old actor, also known for Game of Thrones, Rome, and Bride and Prejudice, shared her best wishes for Zohran Mamdani on her Instagram Story.

A screenshot of Indira Varma's Instagram Story congratulating Zohran Mamdani.

"Congratulations @zohranmamdani!!!! I saw it coming when you were 6. Hope!" she captioned her story as she reposted filmmaker-author Emma Forrest's story asking her to share memories of a six-year-old Zohran Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani must have been around five years old when Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love was released.

In the 1996 film, Indira Varma played the role of a beautiful and innocent servant girl, Maya, who significantly drives the love triangle plot. Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love also starred Rekha, Naveen Andrews, Sarita Choudhury, and Ramon Tikaram.

Previously, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Lupita Nyong'o, Hansal Mehta, Poorna Jagannathan, Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also congratulated Zohran Mamdani on his win.

Also read | How Dune met Dhoom in a Zohran Mamdani post to foretell his magic mayor moment in New York