Internet Goes Crazy Over <i>Dhoom Machale</i> At Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech: "Bollywood Movie IRL"

Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani, 34, has scripted history by becoming the youngest and first Indian-American Muslim mayor of New York City. His rousing victory got a Bollywood spin as Dhoom Machale, the title track from the 2004 Bollywood film Dhoom, began to play at the end of his first speech after being declared the victor.

As the song played in the background, Zohran Mamdani waved at his supporters before walking over to his wife and animator-illustrator Rama Duwaji for a hug. He was also joined on stage by his parents, Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani.

What's Happening

VIDEO | USA: Indian-origin democratic socialist lawmaker Zohran Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) wraps up his victory speech. Bollywood song ‘Dhoom Machale' being played in the background as family joins him on stage for celebrations.



(Source: AFP)#NYC



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/IMsqI3iabI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2025

Dhoom Machale Goes Viral On Social Media After Zohran Mamdani's Speech

For social media users, the decision to finish with a Bollywood hit was not just a flourish, it was a statement. It was a moment that sent Bollywood fans into a meltdown.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) quickly picked up the moment and turned it into a viral celebration.

“Mamdani ended his speech with Dhoom Machale,” wrote one user.

Mamdani ended his speech with Dhoom Machale ???????? pic.twitter.com/21TBjSbk26 — L (@rebrandthisshi) November 5, 2025

Another said, “This song is from my childhood.”

THIS SONG IS MY CHILDHOOD — ????????‍????The AMAZINGLY LYDIA ????????‍???? (@LydVici0us) November 5, 2025

Journalisat Mehdi Hasan had a message for Zohran Mamdani's detractors.

Hey white supremacists, Zohran ended his speech tonight with ‘Dhoom machale'. Bollywood music.



Cry more, racist losers. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 5, 2025

One of the comments read, “Zohran Mamdani closes victory speech as mayor of New York to Dhoom Machale. This is like a Bollywood movie in real life.”

Zohran Mamdani closes victory speech as mayor of New York to Dhoom Machale. This is like a Bollywood movie in real life ???????? pic.twitter.com/2M9ic2wazO — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 5, 2025

“Need footage of Zohran walking around NYC in slow motion to Dhoom background music,” wrote one user, while sharing clips of John Abraham from the movie.

Need footage of Zohran walking around NYC in slow motion to Dhoom background music pic.twitter.com/NfYrKkwExC — Sam ALT Man (@k0ol1) November 5, 2025

One user stated, “Yes, they're playing Dhoom Machale just after Zohran's first speech as mayor.”

Yes, they're playing Dhoom Machale just after Zohran's first speech as mayor. pic.twitter.com/0rcgX5l5RY — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) November 5, 2025

Dhoom Machale: A Massive Hit When Dhoom Released

The origin of this song dates back to two decades, kickstarting the era of the Dhoom franchise. This Bollywood number used to be a party staple once upon a time, known for its high-octane energy and celebratory swagger.

Picturised on Esha Deol, Dhoom Machale was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Pritam and penned by Sameer.

An alternate English version of the song called Dhoom Dhoom was sung by Thai singer Tata Young.

In the Netflix series The Romantics, Dhoom producer Aditya Chopra recalled how the film was conceived as an experiment. He revealed that his vision was to “combine Manmohan Desai and Michael Bay”.

Because the project was made on a tight budget, he prioritised style and scale where it mattered most. As he put it, he “spent more money on bikes than on Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra” in Dhoom.

Today, the Dhoom Machale moment became much more than just background music. The song transformed Zohran Mamdani's victory into a full-blown pop-culture spectacle. As one of Bollywood's most iconic anthems played out, it created a scene that was bold, cinematic and impossible to forget.