Kalki Koechlin Singing A Portuguese Lullaby To Baby Daughter Sappho Will Make Your Day

Kalki Koechlin shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani)

Highlights Kalki welcomed her baby daughter Sappho in February this year

She often posts videos and pictures of the little munchkin

She recently shared a video of herself singing a lullaby to Sappho

Kalki Koechlin's latest entry on Instagram is all about mom goals and it is too adorable. The actress, who welcomed her baby daughter Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg in February this year, shared a video featuring herself and the little munchkin on Tuesday and stole the show on the Internet. The clip features Kalki playing an ukulele and singing a Portuguese lullaby to Sappho, who can be seen lying in a cradle. In her post, Kalki revealed that she learnt the Portuguese lullaby when she was filming web-series Smoke, in which she played a Portuguese character named Tara. "Nesta Rua. This is a Portuguese lullaby I learnt when I was playing the Portuguese character Tara in web-series Smoke. Watch out for the sparrows who make an appearance in our song," wrote Kalki in the caption.

Take a look:

We love when Kalki shares pictures of baby Sappho on her Instagram profile. In one of her previous posts, the actress shared a clip of herself singing an African lullaby to her baby daughter. Here's how she captioned the post: "O Lele. Started learning the ukulele when I was pregnant to play songs for my baby. It has worked out well, Sappho either gets excited or falls asleep to them. This African lullaby was one of the first songs I learnt from an album called Songs Of The Baobab."

Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but they divorced in 2015. On the work front, Kalki Koechlin has featured in several films and web-series such as Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj and Sacred Games 2.