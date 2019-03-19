Kalki Koechlin Had 'No Offers For 2 Years' But She 'Didn't Give Up'

Kalki Koechlin made her Bollywood debut with DevD.(Image courtesy: officialhumansofbombay)

Whenever we speak of the finest actresses in Bollywood today, Kalki Koechlin's name always pops up. Kalki, in her piece for Humans Of Bombay, opened up about feeling like an outsider, dealing with struggle, being typecast and more. The 35-year-old actress, who stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with Anurag Kashyap' s 2009 film Dev D, revealed in her post that she faced rejection constantly and that she had no acting offers for 2 years. However, she wrote and acted in her own plays. "I started going for auditions, I'd even carry an extra pair of clothes everywhere. But it was hard. I got many rejections and was typecast. After countless tries I finally got my first role in DevD But that wasn't enough to guarantee more work. For 2 years I had no offers. But I didn't give up, I kept writing and acting in my own plays and in 2011 I had 4 movie releases," read an excerpt from the post.

In her post, Kalki also spoke about how she dealt with constant rumours that surfaced post her separation with her ex-husband and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and how she "chose to ignore" them. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress added, "The struggles never really end. When my ex-husband and I separated, I had to deal with the rumors. Every time I stepped out with a man, the media thought we were dating. Journalists would ask how my life was post-divorce, how was I handling my career and balancing it? Even concerned neighbours would ask my parents such questions. But I chose to ignore it."

Kalki also touched upon her childhood days and recalled the time when she realised that she wanted to be an actor. In order to pursue her dream of becoming an actor, Kalki tried to "sustain" herself. She even worked as a waitress and taught in schools. "As the years went by, I realised I wanted to be an actor and went abroad to study. To sustain myself, I worked as a waitress and taught in schools while trying to juggle plays. Once I knew I was ready, I moved back home," Kalki wrote.

Read Kalki Koechlin's full post here:

Kalki signed off the article on a positive note. Kalki, who currently stars in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's web-series Made In Heaven, summed up her way of dealing with struggles and wrote: "So through all of this, I've learnt that the struggle is on-going. It can find you anywhere but life goes on."

Kalki Koechlin is best-known for her performances in films such as That Girl in Yellow Boots, Shaitan, Margarita with a Straw and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She has also been a part of several short films and web-series.

