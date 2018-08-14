Kalki Koechlin, Criticised For New Haircut, Says 'Never Tried To Be Shocking Or Different'

Kalki Koechlin went for a haircut her last month. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who was criticised for sporting short hair last month, told news agency IANS that she never tried to be "shocking or different." Kalki, who chopped her long tresses, told IANS: "When I cut my hair short recently, people were very shocked and I was like, 'I didn't think about it'. I wanted to change it, so I did that." After Kalki Koechlin posted pictures of her new look several Instagram users trolled her for "looking like a boy." Some Instagram users said that the new haircut doesn't suit her much while some loved the new look on Kalki. "I don't try to be different... I remember going on Google while in the parlour with my hairdresser to find out what should we do and how we should cut," she told IANS.

"Now it's like people going 'Oh my God, what has she done? Is she sick?' Everybody has a different opinion. I am just saying that I don't think I consciously try to be shocking or different. I express what I feel like expressing," IANS quoted Kalki as saying.

Kalki Koechlin has featured in critically acclaimed films such as The Girl In Yellow Boots, Dev D, Margarita, With A Straw and Waiting Room among others

Kalki Koechlin is currently busy making 10 episodes podcast series with the BBC, titled Kalki Presents: My Indian Life. She recently completed filming Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She will feature in a web-series titled Made In Heaven.

