Kalki Koechlin Attends Aaliyah Kashyap's Engagement Party. See Pics

Kalki Koechlin at the party.

Kalki Koechlin's plus one for Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement party in Mumbai last night was her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Their daughter Sappho also attended the bash. Kalki was every bit stunning in a printed saree that she paired with an embellished blouse. Kalki happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue with daughter Sappho, who she welcomed with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg in February 2020. Aaliyah Kashyap is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his ex wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Kalki Koechlin was married to Anurag Kashyap from 2011 to 2015.

See photos of Kalki Koechlin from last night here:

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah got engaged in May this year. She shared the news on Instagram by posting these pictures and she wrote, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Kalki Koechlin stepped into Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Dev D, co-starring Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Margarita With A Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaitan and That Girl In Yellow Boots among many others. She famously featured in the web-series Made In Heaven and the Netflix series Sacred Games 2. She will soon be seen in the second installment of Made In Heaven 2, slated to release on August 10.