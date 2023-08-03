Kalki Koechlin On Having A Baby Out Of Wedlock: 'We Took Conscious Decision Not To marry'

Kalki with daughter Sappho. (Courtesy: Kalki)

Kalki Koechlin is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming series Made In Heaven 2. Of course, the actress is super busy with the promotion campaigns. Recently, she also opened up about having a child out of wedlock with Mashable India. Kalki welcomed her daughter Sappho with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg in February 2020. The actress said that Guy Hershberg was not “interested in marriage.” Kalki, who was previously married to director Anurag Kashyap, added, “Ya, not being married. Because I was already divorced, he was like I am not interested in marriage. We just took a conscious decision not to marry. But, we were living together.”

Before this, Kalki Koechlin also opened up about some unsavoury incidents she was subjected to while growing up as a white girl in India. She told The Male Feminist, "I saw it (patriarchy) very young because I was asked for drugs. Because I was the only white girl in my group (so it was about) loose morals, white girls' phenomenon. They watch Baywatch and think everyone is like that. The minute I would answer back in Tamil, they would be like Akka, sister. Suddenly their perspective of you changes just because you speak in their language.”

Made In Heaven, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 11. Kalki Koechlin, speaking about her role in the series, told PTI, “As an actor, it's incredibly gratifying to see how season 1 of Made in Heaven resonated with audiences and became such a popular and critically acclaimed series. The overwhelming response from fans has been heartwarming. Moving forward into season two, I couldn't be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of Made In Heaven that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience.”

Kalki made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap's Dev D. She followed this Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Margarita With A Straw among others.