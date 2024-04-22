Kalki 2898 AD First Look: Introducing Amitabh Bachchan As 'Guru Drona's Son' - Ashwatthama

A still from Kalki 2898 AD teaser. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film on Sunday evening. The 21-second promo video, premiered on Star Sports following the conclusion of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match during the Indian Premier League (IPL). The highly anticipated film, that will feature Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in prominent roles, revealed in its new teaser that Amitabh Bachchan will take on the role of Ashwatthama. The teaser spanning a few seconds, opens with the Don star praying in front of a Shiva Linga in what seems like a cave. He is however interrupted by a child who inquires, “Can you not die? Are you divine? Who are you?” With escalating tension, Big B's resonant voice proclaims, “Since ancient times, I have awaited the arrival of the Avatar. I am Guru Drona's son. Ashwatthama.”

The teaser was also shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram feed. No caption needed. Watch the teaser below:

Earlier, over the weekend, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared a poster of Big B's character from the film and wrote, "The time has come to know who he is."

See the post here:

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote about his experience of working in the film on his X account on Sunday. “T 4988 - It's been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence...," his post read.

T 4988 - It's been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence ..#Kalki2898AD#Vyjayanthimoviespic.twitter.com/RZE8di5AU0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.

The film is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.