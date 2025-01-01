Kajol Wraps Up 2024; Calls It Better Than A Movie Ending

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Kajol has bid farewell to 2024 with a sentiment straight out of a movie.

Reflecting on the past year, she shared that she ended it on a high note, calling it "better than a movie ending."

Kajol has kicked off 2025 on a positive note, sharing a heartwarming photo with her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, and their children.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dilwale actress posted a couple of photos capturing cherished moments with her family and loved ones. For the caption, Kajol wrote, “And that's a wrap! Better than a movie ending, for sure. Wishes for the coming year to all of you: May you always run out of chairs for your guests, may your table always groan with the weight of food and friends, may your neighbours always complain about how long and fun your parties are, and last of all... may your joy be supremely infectious to the world around you always. #blessedbe #toasttothenewyear #happynewyear.”

Have a look here:

The Singham actor also shared images on his Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse into his New Year celebrations.

Ajay captioned the post, "Grateful for the journey so far, excited for what 2025 has in store. Happy New Year."

Kajol had earlier mentioned that she was fabulous last year and would be even more fabulous in 2025.

In her Instagram post, the Do Patti actress shared stunning photos of herself in a saree and wrote, “None of this new year, new me stuff! I was fabulous last year, and I will be even more fabulous next year as well. #somoteitbe #asitis.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi's thriller Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. In the film, she portrayed the role of a police officer, Vidya Jyothi.

Talking about portraying a cop for the first time, Kajol had said, "As an actor, I have always sought roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This is my first time playing a police officer, and I'm excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been truly rewarding."

Her next slate of work is yet to be announced.

--IANS

ps/

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)