Kajol Says, 'Now Men Make Efforts To Ensure Women Are Comfortable On Set'

Kajol, who performed in back-to-back OTT projects, has shared her views about the changing scenario on the film sets in a recent interview. The actor, who made her debut in the 1992 film Bekhudi, has seen the number of women increased on the sets over the years. She said that men now also try to make women comfortable on the sets without being pushed. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kajol said, "I love the fact that there are so many more women on set today than what it used to be 25-30 years ago. I'm so happy to see that there is a place for them, and men, in particular, make an effort to ensure that women are comfortable on set. And they do it just like that without any having to push them over. It is a huge step forward. We are in a much better place."

Kajol received huge praises for her roles in the anthology Lust Stories 2 and series The Trial. Talking about her OTT success, Kajol said to Hindustan Times, "I'm happy with the work that I am getting to do in the OTT space and the fact that both my latest projects did well validates it. But, saying that it has in some way liberated me as an artist would be a bit too much. I've been doing good work even otherwise. It feels nice when we have the chance to go out there and do other things as well, and not just 3-hour long feature films."

Earlier this month, Kajol celebrated her 49th birthday with near and dear ones. Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn's post for his wife is all heart. He captioned the post, "Tareef karu kya teri... Happy Birthday." He posted a video, in which a voiceover asks questions about which one of them is more patient, who is a better cook, who is a better communicator, and lastly, who is nicer to strangers. All the answers are common - Kajol it is.

Kajol is known for movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Kya Kare, Fanaa, to name a few.