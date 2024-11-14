“I Love Kids Because…” Kajol Wishes Everyone A Happy Children’s Day

Kajol's latest Instagram entry will put a smile on your face. The actress wished a Happy Children's Day not only to her daughter Nysa, and son Yug but also to every other child on the special occasion. Through her post, Kajol has also revealed why she loves kids. The first picture from the carousel shows the Do Patti star sharing the same frame with Yug. The mother-son duo twin in ethnic ensembles. While Kajol looks gorgeous in a pink saree, Yug wears a white kurta. Nysa makes an appearance on the second slide smiling ear-to-ear and posing with her mother. In the final video, Kajol is seen interacting with a bunch of kids and signing autographs for them.

Kajol's side note read, “I love kids because they have not lost their honesty and their love of life to life as yet. And that is what we are all aiming for after a point.. to be that free .. aren't we? To all kids who are mine and not.. wishing u all a very happy children's day.” Reacting to the post, Saba Ali Khan dropped multiple red heart emojis.

Tanishaa Mukerji has also shared a set of throwback pictures featuring herself, Kajol and their mother, veteran actress Tanuja to mark the occasion. Sharing the photos from their childhood album, Tanishaa wrote, "Back in the days…Happy Children's Day. Let the child in you keep living!!"



Kajol often treats fans to sweet fam-jam moments on social media. On Diwali, the actress shared a set of pictures on Instagram showcasing her in-house celebration. The first couple of snaps featured Kajol posing with her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, Nysa and Yug. Ajay's sister Neelam Devgn and her children Aaman and Danish were also part of the frame. Nysa leaning onto Kajol's shoulders left us gushing. The actress is seen in a playful mood as she strikes some goofy poses with Yug in the last two images. Kajol's LOL caption read, “Diwali hamare nok jhok ke bina adhuri hai [Diwali is incomplete without our playful banter.]”

Workwise, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti with Kriti Sanon. Shaheer Sheikh was also a part of the project. Up next, she is expected to appear in movies such as Maa, Maharagni - Queen of Queens and Sarzameen.