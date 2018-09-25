Kajol Responds To Ajay Devgn's Twitter Prank With A 'No Entry At Home' Diktat

Ajay Devgn asked for it (courtesy kajol)

On Tuesday, prankster Ajay Devgn woke up to a diktat issued by wife Kajol on Twitter - sorry Ajay but you clearly asked for it. A night after Ajay Devgn pranked Twitter with a puzzling tweet, in which he appeared to share Kajol's contact, his actress wife tweeted a stern warning and wrote: "Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now... But there is No Entry for them at home!" Needless to say that she added the angry face emoji to her tweet. Ajay Devgn, who has a reputation of being a prankster on the work sets, first appeared to mention Kajol's number in a tweet before explaining away his strange tweet as a prank. Twitter was sent into an overdrive while both Ajay Devgn and Kajol trended all evening.

Here's how Kajol reacted a night after all the Twitter drama:

Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now... But there is No Entry for them at home! https://t.co/BJsBKW5jjD — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 25, 2018

Ajay Devgn's prank comprised just a tweet, which read: "Kajol not in country... co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp xxxxxxxxxx." This was enough to make his tweet go viral with thousands of retweets. While many wondered what was going on, fans of Kajol suggested she better switch off her phone and that Ajay be exiled to the couch for the night. Within hours, Ajay posted this explanatory tweet tagging Kajol and adding ROFL emoji: "Pranks on film set are so passe so tried pulling one on you guys here."

Screenshot of tweet by Ajay Devgn

Screenshot of tweet by Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn not just pranked Twitter but also shared a collection of his favourite memes from last evening. While it's clear that the contact shared does not belong to Kajol, it's still shrouded in mystery if the number is a legit contact. However if that is the case, Ajay Devgn may have violated Twitter rules. Remember when Twitter removed a post from director Anurag Kashyap's account for sharing contact details of the producer of his film Manmarziyaan? Twitter didn't pull Ajay Devgn's tweet down so it's safe to say that the number is a dummy.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn, 49, is currently busy with Sons Of Sardaar, his upcoming film based on the battle of Saragarhi. Kajol is preoccupied with the promotional duties of her new film Helicopter Eela, which hits screens in October.