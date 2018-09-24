It Seems Ajay Devgn Was Pranking Twitter With Fake Number For Wife Kajol

Ajay Devgn with wife Kajol (Courtesy ajaydevgn)

Actor Ajay Devgn has explained away his bewildering tweet with wife Kajol's phone number as a prank. Hours after posting his original tweet that appeared to make Kajol's number public, Mr Devgn tweeted again: "Pranks on film set are so passe so tried pulling one on you guys here." He tagged Kajol in his explanatory tweet and also retweeted posts from others, including one that screenshotted WhatsApp messages to the actress advising her to exile Ajay Devgn to the couch for the night, dinner-less. As the original tweet shows below, Mr Devgn had urged that WhatsApp messages be sent to his wife. Mr Devgn has the reputation of being a formidable prankster on film units - we're assuming the number is fake.





Screenshot of tweet by Ajay Devgn

Screenshot of tweet by Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's original post has many thousands of retweets and both he and Kajol trended all evening.

When Mr Devgn posted his first tweet, Twitter reacted with incredulity and concern. Several users shared screenshots of their messages to Kajol asking her to turn her phone off. It seemed fairly clear that Ajay Devgn's account had not been hacked, leaving social media utterly confused about why he posted what he did.

It's still not entirely clear if the phone number Ajay Devgn shared is anyone's at all. If it is a legit number, unlikely though it seems, Ajay Devgn may have violated Twitter rules - just days ago, Twitter pulled down a post from director Anurag Kashyap sharing contact details of the producer of his film Manmarziyaan. Twitter didn't pull this tweet down so it seems likely the number is a dummy.

Kajol, currently promoting her new film Helicopter Eela, has not commented on her husband's sense of humour. Her film releases next month.

Ajay Devgn is sporadically active on social media, reserving his posts for occasions such as a film release, festival or for personal events. Days ago, he shared a birthday wish for his eight-year-old son Yug.

Ajay Devgn, 49, last seen in Raid this year, is currently working on a film based on the battle of Saragarhi. Sons Of Sardaar, a riff on the name of Ajay’s earlier film Son Of Sardar but unconnected to it, is one of several films on this chapter from India’s war history currently being made.