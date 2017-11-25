'Things We Do For Love And...': Ajay And Kajol's Sweet Exchange On Twitter

Me: Let's take a selfie na...- Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 24, 2017
Ajay: again ??? pic.twitter.com/MqRH5HKSQU
While this dilemma is something a lot of wives and girlfriends will identify with, it was Ajay Devgn's response that left us going aww.
The things we do for love... and... marriage! https://t.co/wyU1qBqLgc- Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 24, 2017
Ajay's sweet response has collected over 9,700 'likes' on Twitter. Many on the micro blogging site agreed with his sentiments.
Nice pic- Ankita Kumari (@AnkitaK56856441) November 25, 2017
Lovely- Shubham Ranjane (@ShubhamRanjane1) November 24, 2017
However, it is not just fans on social media who are loving Kajol and Ajay's adorable selfie. On Instagram, their daughter Nysa also commented on the pic saying, 'SO CUTE MOM.'
To this, Kajol quipped, 'So familiar you mean!!'
On Diwali this year, fans of the couple, who have co-starred in films like Ishq, Raju Chacha and Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, were treated to family pictures of them with their kids, Nysa and Yug.
