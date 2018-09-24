Ajay Devgn Tweets What Appears To Be Kajols Number, To Twitters Astonishment

Kajol with husband Ajay Devgn (Courtesy ajaydevgn)

An inexplicable tweet appeared on actor Ajay Devgn’s Twitter this evening making public his wife Kajol’s phone number. The tweet, apropos of nothing, simply said “Kajol not in country, co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp xxxxxxxxxx.” At the time of writing this, the tweet had still not been taken down and has been retweeted over a thousand times and counting with both Ajay Devgn and Kajol zooming up the trending list. No similar message was posted on the actor’s Instagram nor did Mr Devgn’s Twitter appear to have been hacked in any way. Twitter , unsurprisingly utterly baffled by the tweet, reacted with both consternation and concern. Some users posted screenshots of their WhatsApp messages to the number tweeted urging Kajol, if it is indeed her number, to switch off her phone.

Screenshot of the tweet posted on Ajay Devgn's official Twitter handlee

Unlike the accounts of Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and others who have had their Twitter accounts hacked in the last few months, no other disturbing or suspect content was posted from Ajay Devgn’s Twitter. There has been no response from Kajol, currently promoting her new film Helicopter Eela, on social media. Meantime, Twitter remains befuddled by current goings on.

Ajay Devgn is sporadically active on social media, reserving his posts for occasions such as a film release, festival or for personal events. Days ago, he shared a birthday wish for his eight-year-old son Yug.

Ajay Devgn, 49, last seen in Raid this year, is currently working on a film based on the battle of Saragarhi. Sons Of Sardaar, a riff on the name of Ajay’s earlier film Son Of Sardar but unconnected to it, is one of several films on this chapter from India’s war history currently being made.

Kajol, who appeared opposite Dhanush in the Tamil film VIP 2 last, has Helicopter Eela out next month.