Kajol On Working In The Trial: "My Competition Is Against My Over-Critical Self"

Please don't disturb, Kajol. The actress is super busy with promotional campaigns for her upcoming web seriesThe Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. The Hotstar Special show will be released on July 12. Now, the actress, in a conversation with NDTV's Arun Singh, opened up about her role in the series and how she breaks down her performances. When asked if she is as nervous about her OTT Web series, Kajol said, “I was not nervous or excited about my first film [Bekhudi] either. For me, it has always been about what I have been able to deliver. I am always competing with myself. There is nothing else. Whenever I see myself on screen, I think I could have done this better or portrayed it in a different way. Or maybe, I could have done this shot better. So my competition is against my over-critical self rather than anybody else.”

Kajol added, “And, I take responsibility for all my work. Good, bad, different or whatever anybody has judged it as. In the end, only my judgement matters and it is the most important thing for me.”

Kajol, who plays Nayanika Sengupta in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, also shared her thoughts on how OTT web series are different from movies. The actress said she could feel the difference between the two platforms. Talking about the advantages of a web series, Kajol said, “The best thing is that you have a lot of scope to keep things going till the end. In case of a movie, you only get 2 hours to narrate everything. In a web series, you have time to establish the storyline and show a number of possibilities.

The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokhais a Hindi adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife. Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, and Gaurav Pandey are also part of the web series.