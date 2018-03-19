Kajol, Kareena Kapoor And Rani Mukerji At Karan Johar's Birthday Party For Mom Hiroo

On Hiroo Johar's 75th birthday, her filmmaker son Karan Johar hosted a bash (a la Bollywood style) and indeed had a lot of fun with guests like Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Karan also shared photos from the birthday festivities on Instagram along with a family portrait, the stars of which are his twins Roohi and Yash, who turned one in February. Karan captioned the family photo in just two words: "My family!" he wrote. He shared two more glimpses of the night that was, whose captions read: "Friends like family." Karan Johar was actually referring to guests like Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and designer Manish Malhotra in particular.
Other guests at the party also included Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kajol's actress-sister Tanishaa Mukerji, Sidharth Malhotra and Sonu Nigam, who particularly was on fire! Sonu Nigam was the performer of the night and Hiroo Johar and her friends also joined him for a karaoke version of Baar Baar Dekho! Meanwhile, Roohi and Yash joined their grandmother for the cake-cutting session. Here are photos and videos from inside the party that have been shared on social media.
The 45-year-old filmmaker also shared a photo of the invite for Hiroo Johar's 75th birthday party - it was a lovely assortment of white roses, a bottle of champagne and everything pretty. Invites were reportedly sent out to a guest list of 150 names, which also included Waheeda Rehman, Neetu Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Jaya Bachchan.
Karan Johar's upcoming films as a producer include Sidharth Malhotra's Drive, Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Alia Bhatt's Raazi and Brahmastra.