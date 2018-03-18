Karan Johar To Reportedly Host Birthday Party For Mom Hiroo. Rani Mukerji, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan On Guest List

Filmmaker Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar turns 75 today. To mark the day, KJo posted a collage with some adorable pictures and wrote, "Centre of my universe and the big love of my life!!! My mom is 75 today." Also, he has reportedly planned a grand birthday for Hiroo Johar. The two-part birthday party will start with a brunch for all Ms Johar's friends and later, a party will be he held in the evening. Mumbai Mirror reports that Karan Johar had sent customised invites (with a bottle of champagne, cake and chocolates) to the guests. "Since Hiroo is fond of flowers, Karan plans to decorate the venue as well as their residence with different kinds of flowers on Sunday. Even the invite was accompanied by a bunch of her favourite white roses," a source told Mumbai Mirror.
Karan Johar was born to Hiroo Johar and late filmmaker Yash Johar. Last year, he became a father to twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy. Roohi is a rearrangement of KJo's mother's name while Yash has been named after his father. Yash and Roohi turned one in February. Their birthday party was attended by Karan's close friends like Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Sidharth Malhotra. Taimur (Kareena's son) was also there.