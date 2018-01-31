Kajol Had Too Much To Drink Last Night. Oh Wait, Make That Dream...

Inside Kajol's selfie diaries

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 31, 2018 20:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kajol Had Too Much To Drink Last Night. Oh Wait, Make That Dream...

Kajol posted this new picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Kajol)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kajol posted a new picture of herself
  2. "I had too much to dream last night," Kajol wrote
  3. Kajol always delight her fans with stunning pictures
Sabki favourite actress Kajol never fails to elate her fans and always keeps them updated about her whereabouts, by posting stunning pictures on social media. Today, Kajol posted a gorgeous picture of herself, in which she looks no less than a dream. "I had too much to dream last night," Kajol captioned the picture. Kajol's photo is so beautiful that netizens could not but notice it even on a busy weekday. In less than 30 minutes, Kajol's photo has received over 21 thousand 'likes' and her fans have filled up the comment section with lovely compliments for her. Highlighting Kajol's caption one user wrote: "You are also like a dream" (we don't disagree) while other users wrote that they want to see her in some movie soon.

Here's Kajol's photo we're talking about.
 
 

I had too much to dream last night ....

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Kajol loves to post her pictures on social media and the Internet loves her back. It was only a few days ago, when she posted her picture in a 'sun kissed mood.' Kajol's photo is so bright that it will definitely enlighten your mood.
 
 

Sunkissed mood

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



And, here comes another one, in which she's all set for a party with 'ruffles and bow.' Isn't she looking wow?
 
 

Ruffles and bow ready !

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Kajol also never fails to please her fans with her extra cute bonding with husband Ajay Devgn - proof are her Instagram posts, which often feature Ajay. Sometimes giving couple goals and sometimes posing for a perfect selfie together.
 
 

Another version of our selfies ! Happy new year people

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



The couple are completely adorable and we also love Kajol's humour. Seen this photo of Kajol asking Ajay for a selfie. Yes, again?
 
 

Me: Let's take a selfie na... Ajay: again ???

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Kajol loves to take selfies and the camera loves her back. Here's her Christmas one.
 
 

Tis the season to take selfies ! Christmas selfie too cheesy

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Thank you Kajol for such delightful pictures. They literally made our day.

Comments
Close [X]
Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn, her co-star from films like Ishq and Pyar To Hona Hi Tha in 1999. The couple are parents to seven-year-old son Yug and 14-year-old daughter Nysa.

Kajol, star of films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... recently featured in Tamil release VIP 2, co-starring Dhanush. She will also make a special appreance in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma while Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy drama Golmaal Again, which crossed 200 crore at the box office, is currently filming Total Dhamaal with Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Trending

kajol photoskajolkajol ajay devgn

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LIVE TVBudget 2018ICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................