Kajol And Daughter Nysa In A Pic Clicked By Yug Devgan. Don't Miss The Wonderful Caption

Nysa with mom Kajol. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol shared an adorable click of herself with daughter Nysa on National Girl Child Day (on Wednesday) and mentioned in her caption that the picture was clicked by Kajol and Ajay's son Yug. Kajol added the hashtags #nationalgirlchildday and #shotbyyugdevgan to her post and wrote a note for her daughter that read, "When you have a girl you always wonder what will the world throw at her? Will she be able to stand with her male counterparts and will the world support her.. On this day let's make our girls strong enough to stand up for themselves regardless of the world and do our best to make this world a place where even their daughters will thrive...Let's work towards that." In the comments section, Shilpa Shirodkar dropped heart emojis.

Read Kajol's post here:

Nysa is the daughter of Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010. Nysa's parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan.

Kajol had a super busy 2023 professionally. In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in the web-series The Trial. Before that, she featured in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also starred in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance). She will next be seen in Do Patti, in which she will co-star with Kriti Sanon, who launched her production Blue Butterfly Films and is also backing the film.