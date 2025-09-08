On Asha Bhosle's 92nd Birthday, Kajol Shares A Throwback Gem. Bonus: Saif Ali Khan

Asha Bhosle, the voice that defined generations, is celebrating her 92nd birthday today (September 8). The entire nation is currently in a celebration mood. Over the decades, she has sung numerous songs, ranging from romantic and heartbreaking to energetic and playful, which have undoubtedly left a massive impact on music lovers. To mark the special day in her life, Bollywood actress Kajol also paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer with a throwback picture.

Kajol Poses With Asha Bhosle And Saif Ali Khan In A Throwback Picture

On Instagram, Kajol posted a picture captured at the inauguration of the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai in 2014. The moment was extremely nostalgic for the actress to be in attendance alongside the greatest singers, like Asha Bhosle, as revealed in the post's caption.

In the snap, the birthday girl is seen tightly holding the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress's hand while posing for the lens, oozing out pure moments of affection. On the other hand, Kajol, brimming with happiness, flashed her brightest smile in the frame, which also featured actor Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the photo, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star highlighted a bit of her witty nature and wrote, "#Throwback to this night 2014 October at the HN Reliance hospital inauguration! And guess who is still looking as good and working and performing at 92? No it's not #SaifAliKhan and me .. Wishing this awesome legend an amazing year ahead! Had to be a post! Love u Ashatai."

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

Others Celebrating Asha Bhosle's 92nd Birthday

On X, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posted a few glimpses from his candid conversation with the birthday girl, and wrote, "Happy birthday, @ashabhosle tai, Your soulful voice & timeless music have captivated generations and been a constant inspiration. Wishing you love, happiness, and good health on your special day. #ashabhosle."

Happy birthday, @ashabhosle tai, Your soulful voice & timeless music have captivated generations and been a constant inspiration. Wishing you love, happiness, and good health on your special day. ???????????????? #ashabhosle ???? pic.twitter.com/nIE7HIFRT3 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 8, 2025

Playback singer Udit Narayan Jha dropped a throwback picture with Asha Bhosle on Instagram. He accompanied the post with the caption that read, "Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle ji (Didi)."

To celebrate the singer's birthday, the official Instagram handle of Dharma Movies posted a clip from Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman's 1980 action movie, Dostana, which was also the debut film of the production house. The video featured a glimpse of the song, Teri Meri Dosti Pyar Mein Badal Gayi, sung by Kishore Kumar and Bhosle. "The legend whose voice is forever young! Happy birthday, @asha.bhosle ji," read the caption.

Asha Bhosle's legacy endures forever.