Kajal Aggarwal Sends Big Love To Tamannaah On Completing 19 Years In The Film Industry. Her Reply

Congratulations are in order as Lust Stories 2 star Tamannaah clocked 19 years in the entertainment industry on Sunday. The 34-year-old actress, who has been a part of blockbusters like Baahubali, Jailer, has been receiving love, praises and good wishes from her friends and co-stars in the film fraternity. Joining the bandwagon was also actress Kajal Aggarwal. The Singham star shared fan made posters of Tamannaah and wrote, “#19GloriousYearsofTamannaah big congratulations on almost 2 decades darling @tamannaahspeaks; such lovely posters by your adorable fans,” on X (formerly known Twitter).

Tamannaah was quick to respond to the lovely message as she wrote, “Thank you so much Kaju, your unwavering support and love throughout these years have been nothing short of incredible. It's friends like you who make this journey worthwhile. To all my amazing fans, your dedication and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind my work. I promise to continue creating movies that you all love. Here's to more amazing years, filled with love and countless memories.”

Take a look at the X exchange between the two stars:

Tamannaah Bhatia consistently offers glimpses of her temple visits to her Instagram followers. In January, she shared pictures and a video from her visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. The snapshots captured the star posing alongside her parents, Santhosh and Rajani Bhatia. She looks resplendent in a yellow salwar suit paired with a red dupatta. In the caption, Tamannaah expressed, “Sacred moments with my loved ones.”

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aakhri Sach. Directed by Robbie Grewal, Aakhri Sach also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra in important roles.