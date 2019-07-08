Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 17: Shahid Kapoor's Film Continues To Brave Backlash With 235 Crore

Kabir Singh Box Office: Still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights The film made almost Rs 10 crore on its third Sunday It made Rs 22 crore on its third weekend 'Kabir Singh' is expected to break Uri's box office record

Kabir Singh recorded a whopping sum on its third weekend in theatres - Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film raked in as many as Rs 22 crore over the weekend, resulting in total ticket sales worth Rs 235.72 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who detailed the film's box office evaluation, wrote Kabir Singh earned almost Rs 10 crore on Sunday preceded by Rs 7.51 crore on Saturday, which is pretty impressive for a film in its third week. "Kabir Singh hits the ball out of the park on [third] Sun... Collects a fantastic number in Weekend 3... Crosses *lifetime biz* of Kick and Chennai Express," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

Kabir Singh is now on its way to break the box office records of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Simmba: "Next targets: Simmba and Uri... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: Rs 235.72 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh wrote, who had earlier said Kabir Singh will soon topple Uri to become 2019's highest earning movie.

#KabirSingh hits the ball out of the park on [third] Sun... Collects a fantastic number in Weekend 3... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kick and #ChennaiExpress... Next targets: #Simmba and #Uri... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: Rs 235.72 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2019

Here's a break-up of Kabir Singh's week-wise performance: Rs 134.42 crore in week 1, Rs 78.78 in week 2 and Rs 22.52 crore in the third weekend:

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 134.42 cr

Week 2: Rs 78.78 cr

Weekend 3: Rs 22.52 cr

Total: Rs 235.72 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2019

Here's what Taran Adarsh wrote about the film's performance overseas:

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh has had its fair share of controversy - the film opened to scathing reviews with critics slamming it as a glorification of toxic masculinity. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Kabir Singh is a hugely problematic film. The bloated, overlong love story seeks to lend a veneer of normality to acts of dreadful delinquency and sickening misogyny by painting an empathetic portrait of a wayward doctor."

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also infuriated the Internet with his comments in an interview recently in his attempt to justify the emotion behind the movie.

Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani and is the remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

