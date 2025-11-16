Advertisement

Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Dulquer Salmaan's Film

The film is co-produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Kaantha</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Dulquer Salmaan's Film
A still from the film.
New Delhi:

Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha created a strong buzz in Tamil cinema circles ahead of its release.

What's Happening

  • Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the Tamil-language thriller features Dulquer as the enigmatic TKM, alongside Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati in important roles.
  • Kaantha collected Rs 4.35 crore on its opening day, with the Telugu dubbed version contributing Rs 1.7 crore and the Tamil belt adding Rs 2.65 crore, according to Sacnilk. 
  • On its second day, the film earned Rs 4.85 crore, bringing its two-day total to Rs 9.20 crore. 
  • On Saturday, November 15, 2025, the film registered an overall Tamil occupancy of 27.37%, with the highest turnout in night shows at 41.15%, followed by 27.23% in the afternoon and 25.31% in the evening.

Background

Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati, the 2025 Tamil-language period drama was initially rumoured to be inspired by the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, though the makers later confirmed it is a fictional work. 

The film is co-produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films. 

Set in Madras in the 1950s, Kaantha follows Ayya, a renowned Tamil filmmaker, and his tense relationship with actor TK Mahadevan, whose fame he helped establish. 

The conflict escalates when Mahadevan changes the title of a women-centric performance from Shaantha to Kaantha to enhance his public image, eventually leading to a murder investigation involving Mahadevan, Ayya, or Kumari.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Kaantha, Kaantha Box Office, Dulquer Salmaan
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com