<i>Kaantha</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Dulquer Salmaan's Film

Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha created a strong buzz in Tamil cinema circles ahead of its release.

What's Happening

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the Tamil-language thriller features Dulquer as the enigmatic TKM, alongside Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati in important roles.

Kaantha collected Rs 4.35 crore on its opening day, with the Telugu dubbed version contributing Rs 1.7 crore and the Tamil belt adding Rs 2.65 crore, according to Sacnilk.

On its second day, the film earned Rs 4.85 crore, bringing its two-day total to Rs 9.20 crore.

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, the film registered an overall Tamil occupancy of 27.37%, with the highest turnout in night shows at 41.15%, followed by 27.23% in the afternoon and 25.31% in the evening.

Background

Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati, the 2025 Tamil-language period drama was initially rumoured to be inspired by the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, though the makers later confirmed it is a fictional work.

The film is co-produced by Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

Set in Madras in the 1950s, Kaantha follows Ayya, a renowned Tamil filmmaker, and his tense relationship with actor TK Mahadevan, whose fame he helped establish.

The conflict escalates when Mahadevan changes the title of a women-centric performance from Shaantha to Kaantha to enhance his public image, eventually leading to a murder investigation involving Mahadevan, Ayya, or Kumari.