Shah Rukh Khan's Kaamyaab, Starring Sanjay Mishra, Left Paulo Coelho Teary-Eyed

The latest addition to the list of fans of the 2020 film Kaamyaab is author Paulo Coelho. On Wednesday, the author shared a tweet, in which he was all praises for the film that stars veteran actor Sanjay Mishra and has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan. In his tweet, The Alchemist author wrote that the end of the film made him cry. Mr Coelho shared the news of Brazilian actor Flavio Migliaccio's death, who committed suicide and left behind a note about the treatment received by the artists in the industry. Sharing a poster of the film on Twitter and tagging SRK, Paulo Coelho tweeted: "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor, Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as comedy, is, in fact, the tragedy of art."

Shah Rukh Khan, who produced the film, reacted to Mr Coelho's tweet and wrote: "Saw the film when it was doing festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at Red Chillies Entertainment. Am so moved you appreciate. It's a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe and healthy."

Read SRK and Paulo Coelho's Twitter exchange here:

In a separate tweet, Paulo Coelho replied to the film's lead actor Sanjay Mishra's tribute to Flavio Migliaccio and added, "And your character in Kamyaaab reflects a lot what does it mean to get old in the entertainment industry. BTW, please my respects to the screenwriter; the end of the movie made me cry."

Flavio Migliaccio was not only a great actor, but a great human being. And your character in #Kamyaaab reflects a lot what does it mean to get old in the entertainment industry.

At the film's screening earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan shared an image on Instagram and he wrote: "A small film with a big heart and some heart breaks. Hope it finds love from those who see it. All the best to the team and bas ab enjoy life aur option hi kya hai."

Directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Kaamyaab also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar besides Sanjay Mishra.

Kaamyaab opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Kaamyaab captures the agony of failure and unrealized potential with a lot of heart and flair. It joyfully employs the methods of the unabashedly trashy Mumbai movies of the final decades of the 20th century by way of a tribute to all those barely known actors who lent support, in hundreds of potboilers, to the superstars, top comedians and lead villains on the big screen - and then disappeared into Hindi cinema's trivia trove."