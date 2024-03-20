Jyotika's Appreciation Post For Team Shaitaan: 'Some Films Are Just Destinations'

Jyotika shared this image.(courtesy: jyotika)

Actress Jyotika, whose film Shaitaan is doing well at the box office, treated her Instagram fans and followers on Wednesday to a lovely reel featuring her film's co-stars Ajay Devgn, Madhavan and others. Jyotika's husband and south superstar Suriya can also be spotted in several images in the reel. Alongside the reel, Jyotika wrote an adorable note, thanking the makers of Shaitaan for giving her an opportunity to be a part of the film. She wrote, "Some films r just destinations! But shaitaan was a journey…..A journey of hapiness, memories , creativity, talent and friends for a lifetime. Thank u Devgn films, panorama studios and jio studios for making me part of this fulfilling journey. Congrats to the whole team."

Meanwhile, Vikas Bahl's film Shaitaan experienced a decline in ticket sales on its second Monday. On day 11, the supernatural thriller earned ₹3 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. Shaitaan narrates the story of a family of four on a retreat who fall victim to a man practising black magic on one of them. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Kabeer, R Madhavan as Vanraaj Kashyap, Janki Bodiwala as Jahnvi, and Jyothika as Jyoti. It has been jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X [formerly Twitter] regarding the second weekend box office collection of Shaitaan. He wrote, “Shaitaan establishes its supremacy in Weekend 2, posts excellent numbers on [second] Sat-Sun, emerges a mighty opponent to new releases… Should continue to lead on weekdays as well. [Week 2] Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 9.12 cr, Sun 10.17 cr. Total: ₹ 106.01 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh added, “Shaitaan, now in Week 2, is the second #AjayDevgn film to impact the #BO prospects of a new release [#Yodha]… In the recent past, #Bhediya had been impacted by #Drishyam2… #Bhediya, if you recall, had released exactly a week after #Drishyam2. #Shaitaan biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 81.60 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 24.41 cr Total: ₹ 106.01 cr #India biz.”

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Shaitaan centres on a happy family of four that finds itself up against a diabolical modern-day sorcerer who works his black magic on a young girl and makes her do his satanic bidding. The devil is out to put the fear of God in you. But there is nothing more scary here than the fluffy film itself.”

Released on March 8, Shaitaan is the remake of 2023 hit Gujarati film Vash.