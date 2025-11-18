Justin Trudeau's Ex-Wife Sophie Gregoire Reacts To His Romance With Katy Perry

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie Gregoire has recently opened up about the ongoing rumours of Trudeau dating Katy Perry.

During a recent appearance on the podcast "Arlene is Alone," the host Arlene Dickinson said that she admires the 50-year old is "cool" about it all, CNN reported.

"You know, we're human beings and stuff affects us. Normal," Gregoire said. "How you react to stuff is your decision. So, I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise."

Gregoire added that she is "very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers."

"What I do with it is my decision," she added. "The woman I want to become through this is my decision."

"I'll let myself be disappointed by someone, I'll let myself be angry, be sad," Gregoire said. "And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions."

Earlier in the podcast, Gregoire corrected Dickinson when she referred to her as a "single mom."

"I'm definitely not a single mom," Gregoire said. "I have a partnership with a father who has such deep love and availability to his children."

Background

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first seen together in July during a dinner date in Montreal. Trudeau also attended Katy Perry's sold-out Lifetimes Tour stop in Canada.

Perry ended her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025 after being together for seven years, with six of those years spent engaged.

Representatives for the two confirmed they are amicably co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove. The couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three children - Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.