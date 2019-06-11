Justin Bieber Challenged Tom Cruise To A Fight. It Got Weirder And Weirder

Justin Bieber picked Tom Cruise for a challenge (courtesy justinbieber, justinbieber)

Highlights Bieber challenged Tom, saying if he didn't take the fight he was 'scared' A day after, Bieber tweeted a scene from Tom Cruise's 'Far And Away' He photoshopped himself in as the opponent Tom's character pulverizes

Of all the people he could have picked to challenge to a fight, Justin Bieber picked Tom Cruise, famous for doing his own death-defying stunts in the Mission: Impossible films. Would you choose someone who climbed a skyscraper in Dubai and hung off a plane in mid-air to throw your hat into a mixed martial arts ring with? Justin Bieber did. A mission impossible of his very own, suicidal though it be. Let it not be said, however, that Justin Bieber has/had any illusions about how this fight was going to turn out - a day after the popstar threw out his challenge on Twitter, he posted a film clip of the fight scene from Tom Cruise's 1992 film Far And Away with himself photoshopped in as the opponent Tom's character pulverizes. Also photoshopped into the audience - celeb onlookers such as Elon Musk, Matt Damon and UFC president Dana White, whom Justin Bieber tagged in his original tweet. "Damn Tom, this didn't go as planned" - Justin Bieber retires hurt.

Damn Tom this didn't go as planned https://t.co/C2cXfVHZyM — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

A day before, Justin Bieber posted his challenge, telling Tom Cruise that if he 'didn't take the fight' he was 'scared' and would 'never live it down.'

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

The comments thread on the tweet is hilarious - among the responses are UFC Canada's emoji and actress Jane Lynch correcting Justin Bieber's grammar: you're not your.

Equally hilarious are the tweets Justin's challenge launched. The Internet reached for the popcorn and several verified handles swung into things, among them talk show hot Stephen Colbert and comedian Jeff Dunham. The Church of Scientology, of which Tom Cruise is the most famous member, was invoked more than once. Former UFC champion Conor McGregor cast serious doubt on Tom Cruise's 'sprouts to fight,' offering to host this mythical but potentially epic rumble.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Hey, @justinbieber and @TomCruise, if you guys fight, can I hold your coats? And then keep your coats? I bet you have really nice coats. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 11, 2019

Justin Bieber got on Twitter and challenged Tom Cruise to a fight... And THAT'S why kids should say no to drugs. Even Trump said this guy needs to stop tweeting. — Jeff Dunham (@jeffdunham) June 10, 2019

@justinbieber: "Let's make the better."

Also Biebs: "I want to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight in the Octagon."

Going after Scientology. Not a bad angle. pic.twitter.com/c9lFskNHIX — Carl Brogue (@peachyhogue) June 11, 2019

I will fight the winner of the Justin Bieber/Tom Cruise fight. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 10, 2019

nobody:



absolutely nobody in the world:



certainly no 25-year-old singers to 56-year-old actors who never really seemed to claim to do this in real life, just pretends in movies, nice and fun for us and for him too:



Justin Bieber to Tom Cruise: — Jeremy Woodcock (@jwPencilAndPad) June 10, 2019

Justin Bieber: "I wanna have an MMA fight with the actor from Mission Impossible"



Tom Cruise: pic.twitter.com/w8BtJNkxoY — Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) June 10, 2019

Nobody:

Justin bieber wataching tom cruise movie:pic.twitter.com/Vext4OTPoj — kali (@keylolo914) June 10, 2019

Justin Bieber: fight me



Tom Cruise, looking for human souls to harvest in the name of Scientology: pic.twitter.com/a0LMo6nyU7 — Connor Stone (@stone1492) June 10, 2019

Nobody knows why Justin Bieber, 25, wants to fight 56-year-old Tom Cruise, or anyone really. Tom, star of several action films as well as sports classic Jerry Maguire, is not on social media and, therefore, has not responded. We like to think that he might have gotten on the phone to Justin, yelling "Show me the money."

Meantime, if former Funky Bunch frontman turned action star Mark Wahlberg is interested, Conor McGregor tweeted this:

I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I'd've still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.#Shares#Streams#Dazn#Espn

McGregor Sports and Entertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Waiting to hear from Marky Mark. Sorry, Justin Bieber, your moment is up.