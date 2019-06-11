Justin Bieber Challenged Tom Cruise To A Fight. It Got Weirder And Weirder

Would you choose someone who hung off a plane in mid-air to throw your hat into a mixed martial arts ring with? Justin Bieber did

Justin Bieber picked Tom Cruise for a challenge (courtesy justinbieber, justinbieber)


  1. Bieber challenged Tom, saying if he didn't take the fight he was 'scared'
  2. A day after, Bieber tweeted a scene from Tom Cruise's 'Far And Away'
  3. He photoshopped himself in as the opponent Tom's character pulverizes

Of all the people he could have picked to challenge to a fight, Justin Bieber picked Tom Cruise, famous for doing his own death-defying stunts in the Mission: Impossible films. Would you choose someone who climbed a skyscraper in Dubai and hung off a plane in mid-air to throw your hat into a mixed martial arts ring with? Justin Bieber did. A mission impossible of his very own, suicidal though it be. Let it not be said, however, that Justin Bieber has/had any illusions about how this fight was going to turn out - a day after the popstar threw out his challenge on Twitter, he posted a film clip of the fight scene from Tom Cruise's 1992 film Far And Away with himself photoshopped in as the opponent Tom's character pulverizes. Also photoshopped into the audience - celeb onlookers such as Elon Musk, Matt Damon and UFC president Dana White, whom Justin Bieber tagged in his original tweet. "Damn Tom, this didn't go as planned" - Justin Bieber retires hurt.

A day before, Justin Bieber posted his challenge, telling Tom Cruise that if he 'didn't take the fight' he was 'scared' and would 'never live it down.'

The comments thread on the tweet is hilarious - among the responses are UFC Canada's emoji and actress Jane Lynch correcting Justin Bieber's grammar: you're not your.

Equally hilarious are the tweets Justin's challenge launched. The Internet reached for the popcorn and several verified handles swung into things, among them talk show hot Stephen Colbert and comedian Jeff Dunham. The Church of Scientology, of which Tom Cruise is the most famous member, was invoked more than once. Former UFC champion Conor McGregor cast serious doubt on Tom Cruise's 'sprouts to fight,' offering to host this mythical but potentially epic rumble.

Nobody knows why Justin Bieber, 25, wants to fight 56-year-old Tom Cruise, or anyone really. Tom, star of several action films as well as sports classic Jerry Maguire, is not on social media and, therefore, has not responded. We like to think that he might have gotten on the phone to Justin, yelling "Show me the money."

Meantime, if former Funky Bunch frontman turned action star Mark Wahlberg is interested, Conor McGregor tweeted this:

Waiting to hear from Marky Mark. Sorry, Justin Bieber, your moment is up.

justin biebertom cruise

