Just Taapsee Pannu Setting Fitness Goals With Her Aerial Yoga Session

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu is a fitness enthusiast and a serious one at that. The reason we brought this up today is because the actress shared glimpses of her fitness routine, which involves yoga, aerial yoga actually. On her Instagram stories, on Saturday morning, Taapsee shared a glimpse of herself acing different aerial yoga asanas and she wrote "therapeutic." Taapsee Pannu loves to share posts from her fitness diaries on her social media profile and we are not complaining at all.

See the photos shared by Taapsee Pannu from her yoga session here:

Last year, Taapsee Pannu shared a post from her fitness diaries and captioned it, "Months of grilling and hard work only so I could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea. Sujeet Kargutkar you finally have the picture and I'm off to have my chole bhature and croissants."

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. The actress also starred in the thrillers Blurr and Dobaaraa.

In the recent years, the actress was seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, starring Vikrant Massey and Rashmi Rocket, She also starred in Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Mithali Raj. She was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Taapsee is also a film producer. Last year, she produced the film Dhak Dhak.