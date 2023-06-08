Just Super Fit Taapsee Pannu Doing What She Does Best

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy: taapsee)

Fair to say that Taapsee Pannu has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. The reason we brought this up today is because the actress shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story on Thursday, in which she can be seen doing aerial yoga. The actress simply captioned the picture "Also..." Taapsee Pannu never fails to give us fitness inspiration. Earlier this week, the actress shared this ab-tastic Instagram reel and she wrote, "Let's get back to it...#HolidayOver #RebuildingReality."

See the picture Taapsee posted:

Screenshot of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Taapsee Pannu recently got done with her extensive US holiday. She visited Miami, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco during her time there. "Over and out," she captioned this carousel post.

Coming back to Taapsee's fitness journey, last month, she shared this inspirational reel, accompanied with a caption that read, "I always saw super bodies on big athletic wear brand billboards and wondered if that's really possible for someone like me to achieve that kind of body when that's not the whole and soul of my work. For females it was mostly athletes or international faces who featured in such ads up until I saw Bipasha Basu for Reebok in pictures. I got inspired. Not knowing if i will ever be in the same profession , far away from even dreaming that i will ever be the face of the same brand, Here I am, almost 15 years later turning that motivation into reality."

In April, Taapsee, sharing this picture with her fitness trainer, wrote, "Months of grilling and hard work only so I could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea. Sujeet Kargutkar you finally have the picture and I'm off to have my chole bhature and croissants."

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. The actress recently starred in the thrillers Blurr and Dobaaraa.

In the recent years, the actress was seen in Vinil Mathew'sHaseen Dillruba, starring Vikrant Massey and Rashmi Rocket, She also starred in Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Mithali Raj.