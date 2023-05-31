What Happens In Vegas Stays On Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

Taapsee Pannu and her sister in a still from the video. (courtesy: taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun were in Las Vegas a few days ago and they enjoyed every moment of their vacation. At least, that's what the actress' latest post on Instagram shows. Taapsee, on Wednesday, shared an Instagram Reels that sums up her trip, the highlight of which was pop star Katy Perry's show. The clip begins with the Pannu sisters waiting for the show to start at the Resorts World Theatre. A few seconds later, the two are seen having a whole lot of fun at the concert. Sharing the videos, Taapsee wrote: “What happens in Vegas…#LasVegas.” Replying to the post, Shagun wrote, “Crazy Insta game!!”

If this Reels wasn't enough, you can have more glimpses of Taapsee Pannu's Las Vegas trip on her Instagram Stories. The actress had flown to the city only for Katy Perry's show. Upon reaching Vegas, Taapsee shared a view from her hotel room window and wrote: “It's Vegas baby.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17961338789336522/

Taapsee Pannu then began chronicling her experience of the Cirque du Soleil and the Katy Perry show.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17961338789336522/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17961338789336522/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17961338789336522/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17961338789336522/

Taapsee Pannu might not be the “best cameraperson around” but she sure is a fun one to be with.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17961338789336522/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17961338789336522/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17961338789336522/

Before Las Vegas, Taapsee and Shagun Pannu were in Los Angeles, making new memories. The actress posted stunning pictures from her holiday and wrote: “The city we have seen so much in films that it feels like we have been there since ever! Los Angeles.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17961338789336522/

Here are some more pictures and videos from the Pannu sisters' LA and San Francisco holiday:

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Dhak Dhak. The film, directed by Tarn Dudeja, also features Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi.

Taapsee Pannu also has Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to her 2021 film, lined up.