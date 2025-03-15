Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Enjoy Some Time Off At A Race Track

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya continue to delight fans by sharing pictures together. Recently, the couple enjoyed their time at the Madras International Circuit in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, the Monkey Man actress shared glimpses of their fun outing on Instagram. In the first snap, the lovebirds posed on the race track. Naga Chaitanya rested his hand on her shoulder, and Sobhita wrapped her arm around his waist.

The next image showed the actress seated in a car, wearing a helmet and looking super focused. Another picture featured Chay flashing a charming smile at the camera. The last slide captured Sobhita from behind, adding a mysterious touch to the post.

Chay looked effortlessly cool in a white T-shirt, black pants, a cap, and sunglasses, while Sobhita kept it casual yet stylish in a black crop top and khaki pants.

In her caption, Sobhita Dhulipala simply used a chequered flag emoji.

Reacting to the post, singer Aditi Bhavaraju posted smiling faces with heart-shaped eyes.

A few days ago, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were spotted together at Rana Daggubati's Broadway store in Hyderabad. Their outing caught the attention of fans. A video of the duo, sitting with friends, went viral.

Sobhita looked effortlessly stylish in a shirt dress, while Chay kept it laid-back in a casual t-shirt and pants.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in December last year at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Before Sobhita, Chay was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two announced their separation in 2021.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film also featured Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren, and Divya Pillai in key roles.

Meanwhile, Sobhita was last seen in the Zee5 original Love, Sitara.