About Last Night: Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Visit Rana Daggubati's Store, Pics Go Viral

It goes without saying that Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya make one of the cutest couples in the Indian film industry. Since their wedding in December last year, the duo has been spotted together multiple times.

Recently, the couple visited actor Rana Daggubati's Broadway store in Hyderabad, and a video of their outing is now going viral. In the clip, the couple can be seen sitting with friends, sharing smiles and engaging in a fun conversation.

While Sobhita looked chic in a shirt dress, Chay kept it casual in a t-shirt and pants.

A few days ago, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya slipped away for a secret getaway. The actress shared glimpses from the holiday on Instagram.

One picture that stole the spotlight showed the couple enjoying a delicious meal together. Dressed in casual and cool outfits, they were flashing big smiles.

Alongside this adorable moment, Sobhita also posted stunning solo shots, a thrilling video from a CMLL wrestling match and a picture of her henna-adorned palms.

Oh, and let us not forget the foodie highlight – a tempting casserole filled with somamas.

Keeping it simple, she captioned the post, “Vibes,” with an airplane emoji.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4, 2024. The couple had a traditional Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Before Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but the two went their separate ways in 2021.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial also featured Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren and Divya Pillai in important roles. Thandel is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, Sobhita last appeared in the Zee5 original, Love, Sitara.