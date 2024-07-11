In Pics: Soha Ali Khan's Famjam With Kunal Kemmu And Daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan's latest Instagram post is setting family goals. The actress, her husband actor-director Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya have jetted off to an undisclosed location for a much-needed vacation. Keeping her fans updated, Soha shared a series of images on Wednesday. From Soha and Inaaya enjoying hot beverages to the family of three posing for a mirror selfie, the album is oh-so-amazing. Not to miss, little Inaaya is looking cute as a cupcake. Sharing the album, Soha wrote, “Life lately…” Reacting to the post, Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi said, “Love you, guys.” Actress Gul Panag posted red hearts. Prachi Mishra also dropped a red heart emoji.

Before this, Soha Ali Khan posted a set of pictures from their 9-hour-long flight. The album showcased how Inaaya spent her time midair. First, we see the little one relaxing with a hot towel on her face. Next, she is checking on fellow passengers. Then, the munchkin is reading and journaling. When her meal arrives, Inaaya sits comfortably and relishes it. In between, she looks out of the window. One of the snaps shows her watching cartoons with adorable pink headphones on. After cuddling with her father Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya enjoys her nap time. In her caption, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Ways to spend 9 hours on a plane - #flighthacks - get comfortable, meet your neighbours, read, journal, eat, day dream, cuddle, watch tv, read some more and nap time!!!!”

In terms of work, Soha Ali Khan is expected to be seen in Chhorii 2. The film is the sequel to Chhorii, which was released in 2021. On the other hand, Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. The film, released in March this year, featured Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu, and Pratik Gandhi.