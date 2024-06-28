Shefali Shah In Mother Of All Throwbacks. See Post

Shefali Shah shared this image. (courtesy: shefalishah)

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Shefali Shah's Instagram page. The Darlings actress has shared two throwback images that are too good to miss. In the first image, Shefali Shah is wearing a traditional ensemble. Silver jewellery and henna on her palms add an extra touch to her gorgeous look. Next, Shefali Shah is seen in a yellow outfit. Her open tresses and bindi add to the charm. Sharing the pictures, the star used the hashtag, “Major Throwback.” Commenting on the post, actress Divya Seth Shah wrote, “I remember this face,” and dropped a red heart and hug emoji. Actress Jayaa Bhatachrrya posted, “So Sweet.” Aditya Deshmukh shared red hearts.

It is not the first time that Shefali Shah has shared throwback gems on Instagram. Last year, when her 1998 film Satya completed 25 years, the actress shared a video featuring a montage of her moments from the movie sets. The film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, and J D Chakravarthy in key roles. In her caption, she simply used the hashtag, “25 Years Of Satya.”

Before that, on her 49th birthday, Shefali Shah posted a childhood picture of herself. In the frame, a little Shefali, surrounded by a group of children, can be seen cutting a cake. The cuteness in her two-braided avatar is truly unmissable. The side note read, “On this day zillion years ago! #birthday #throwback.”

In terms of work, Shefali Shah was last seen as Shailaja Desai in the film Three Of Us. For this movie, Shefali also won the Best Actress award at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024. Directed by Avinash Arun, Three Of Us also featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire in prominent roles.