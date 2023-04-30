Raveena Tandon's Dance To Ek Do Teen Gets Madhuri Dixit's Approval: 'How Fabulous Are You'

Image was shared by Raveena Tandon. (courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Drop everything and rush straight to Raveena Tandon's latest post on Instagram. Reason? The actress has shared a behind-the-scenes video from her work diaries. FYI: She is channelling her inner Madhuri Dixit. No, we aren't joking. In the video, Raveena Tandon is dancing to the hit song Ek Do Teen Char from the film Tezaab. The actress, dressed in a satin shirt and fringe skirt, is grooving to the peppy beats and how. She even performs the hook steps. Sharing the video, Raveena Tandon wrote, “Masti on the sets while we shoot! Channelling my inner Madhuri on a belated international world dance day! The queen of all that no one can match! Madhuri Dixit, I love you.” Madhuri Dixit didn't miss it. She has given a thumbs up to Raveena Tandon's act. In the reply box, she wrote, “OMG! Just saw this. How fabulous are you. Loved the dancing and you.” Madhuri Dixit has also added applause and heart-eye emojis to her comment.

Now, if you want to watch the original version of Ek Do Teen Char, we have it ready for you.

International Dance Day is observed on April 29. The day aims to spread awareness about the various art forms and urge people to celebrate the day in their respective ways. To mark the day, Madhuri Dixit shared a Reels on Instagram. Here, she is dancing to the crazy viral song Sanak by rapper Badshah. Along with the video, the actress wrote, “Hume nachne ka shauk tha, hai aur rahega.” Badshah reacted to the video with face holding back tears emojis.

Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit have shared the screen space in David Dhawan's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The 1998 film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.