Preity Zinta Is Giving Major Fitness Goals With Her New Pilates Post

Still from video shared by Preity Zinta. (courtesy: realpz)

The weekend is all about chilling and relaxing at home. But if you are a hardcore fitness enthusiast, nothing can stop you from the workout routine. Don't know about you but Preity Zinta agrees with us here. She has a message for all those who are lacking the motivation to work out. Preity has shared a video from her pilates session. FYI: The actress loves the endorphins (the happy hormones) after the exercise regime. She has also attached a note in the caption. It reads, “It's so important to strengthen & support the back & core muscles for a better & stronger body. Love the endorphins after the workout. Makes me feel so alive.” She also used the hashtag “pzfit,” “pilates,” “don't give up” and “ting.”

Here's another video from Preity Zinta's workout diaries that will help you to focus on your fitness journey. For the caption, she wrote, “Calming down with Pilates. I love how my mind slows down when my breath slows down & every muscle screams for mercy. It gets harder when it's slow, that's why slow and steady always wins the race.”

Preity Zinta often treats fans to glimpses of her personal life. After a movie night with her husband Gene Goodenough, the actress shared a set of happy pictures and wrote, “Enjoyed watching a film in 3D after so long. Missed our movie nights,” she added.

Preity Zinta sent the Internet into a collective meltdown when she shared a picture with her twins Jai and Gia on Children's Day. “They may not always smell pure and sweet. A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet. But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, the joys of parenthood and having children are all worthwhile. Happy Children's Day to all of you. Hope you always keep the child in you alive,” she wrote.

Preity Zinta is known for her work in films like Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara, Dil Hai Tumhara, Soldier and Dil Chahta Hai among others. Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016. The couple welcomed twins through surrogacy in the year 2021.