A Walk To Remember, Featuring Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan.

Please refrain from disturbing Nayanthara. The actress is busy having the time of her life in Hong Kong. Travel buddies: Husband, director Vignesh Shivan, and their kids - Ulagam and Uyir. To keep her fans updated, the star has shared a picture from the family vacation. Oh, and, let us tell you - the photo screams couple goals. In the frame, which was clicked from behind, the duo are walking down the street. Like a true gentleman, Vignesh is holding an umbrella, protecting the two from rain. While Nayanthara is wearing an all-black OOTD, her husband is seen in a striped T-shirt paired with pyjamas. In the caption, Nayanthara simply used a pink heart emoji.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan never miss a chance to express their love for each other. The filmmaker also posted a picture of the love of his life in his Instagram Stories. But, it was his caption that won the Internet. He wrote, “Agathin Azhagu mugathil theriyudhadi [The beauty of the heart is visible on the face."

About a week ago, Nayanthara shared another set of images from the vacation diaries of the couple. From beachy fun to a historical building visit, the album had it all. Take a look:

Nayanthara's holiday posts always feature fun times with her husband. To celebrate the first birthday of their twins Ulagam and Uyir, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan jetted off to Malaysia. Sharing the photo from their visit to the iconic Twin Towers on Instagram, Nayanthara wrote, “My TwinPowers HBD to U2 ! 1 year of smiles , happiness and blessings ! Happy birthday to my loving #Uyir and #Ulag ! May you both Stand Tall in this life bringing a lot of happiness to everyone around you ! Love you my babies ! You have made our life soooooo sparkling & colourful ! It's a festival everyday ! With U2 ! My Uyir & my Ulag Amma & Appa love you 2 ! Soooooo much.” “Wanted to celebrate Ur first birthday near these Tall powerful Towers who are twins jus like U2 thanking God for making it happen sooo nicely ! Blessed as always,” Nayanthara added.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June 2022. In the same year, they welcomed Ulagam and Uyir via surrogacy.