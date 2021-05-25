Just Mandira Bedi Again, Making The Rest Of Us Look Bad

Mandira Bedi shared this picture.(Image courtesy: mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi, who is known for setting fitness goals with her workout pictures and video on social media, on Tuesday, dropped a new picture of herself on Instagram. In the picture, the 49-year-old actress can be seen perfectly acing a very deep squat as she holds a weighted ball in her hands for the maximum effect of the exercise. She can be seen dressed in black sportswear in the picture as she performs the exercise on a yoga mat. Mandira Bedi's squat is so perfect that it looks like she is sitting on a chair, except someone slipped "the chair out" from behind her. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mandira Bedi wrote: "Did someone just slip the chair out from behind me?"

Fans of the actress lauded her for her fitness journey and dropped many comments on the post. "3 cheers your fitness is awesome," a fan wrote in the comments section. Many other fans dropped fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Mandira Bedi's latest picture here:

This isn't the first time that the actress has given a glimpse of her workouts to her fans. Mandira keeps filling in the pages of her fitness diaries on social media. Last week, she had shared a video of herself nailing a headstand. Sharing the video on Instagram, she also said that she does about 10-20 headstands in a day. "My #10aday !! A part of my routine everyday. Sometimes 10, sometimes 20. And some day I hope I will be able to do a nice long one. With no wall. But no hurry. No pressure," she wrote in the caption.

Check out the video here:

Mandira Bedi recently received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. She shared the update with her fans on Instagram with a collage featuring pictures from her first and second vaccinations. "Done and done. Vaccinate to fight this," she wrote in the caption.

In terms of work, Mandira Bedi has featured in TV shows like Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi , CID and 24 . She was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan's hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge . She was last seen in 2019 film Saaho.