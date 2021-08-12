'Just Like That,' Shriya Saran Posted This Video Of Husband Andrei Koscheev Dancing To Laal Chhadi Maidan Khadi

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev in an adorable pic (courtesy andreikoscheev)

We found this ROFL gem on Shriya Saran's Instagram - trust us when we say this, Shriya Saran's post will indeed crack you up. "Just like that," Shriya Saran posted a video of her husband Andrei Koscheev dancing to an old Bollywood track. The song in question is Mohammed Rafi's Laal Chhadi Maidan Khadi from the 1965 movie Janwar. While the original song featured actors Shammi Kapoor and Rajshree, Shriya Saran's version stars her husband Andrei Koscheev, who cannot stop being goofy in order to match steps to the tunes of the song. Vocals by Shriya Saran, who is also handling the camera work, make the end result all the more hilarious.

Andrei Koscheev had earlier shared it on his Instagram with the caption: "If Shriya was a singer." Well, A for effort to both Sriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev's impromptu choreography skills.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev, who live in Russia, often feature in goofy posts on each other's Instagram. Here's proof:

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev, who is a Russian tennis player and an entrepreneur, got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on March 12, 2018. The close-knit affair was followed by a grand celebration in Udaipur. On Andrei Koscheev's birthday earlier this year, Shriya Saran wished him with a much cherished wedding memory. Just like all their posts, this one too had a touch of humour to it: "Happy birthday Andrei Koscheev. May you always keep your wife happy cause she is always right. Love you, always," wrote the actress.

Shriya Saran is best-known for her performances in Hindi films like Awarapan and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam. She will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR.