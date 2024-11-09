Just Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Serving Couple Goals As Usual. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out together in Mumbai on Friday evening. The couple were pictured outside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's residence. They were there to attend the birthday bash of Neha's little one Guriq. The couple were dressed in their stylish best. Anushka looked stylish in a white shirt teamed with denims. On the other hand, Virat opted for a casual maroon t-shirt paired with light blue jeans and a red cap. After posing for the lensmen stationed outside the venue, Anushka moved ahead while Virat was approached by a female fan before entering the party. The fan asked Virat for a picture and he happily obliged.

On Thursday, the couple stepped out for a breakfast date at Benne Bombay, a South Indian restaurant in Mumbai. From crispy dosas to flavorful idli podi, the couple savoured the best of South Indian cuisine. The official Instagram handle of the restaurant shared a series of pictures from the couple's visit. Virat, who is taking a short break from cricket after the conclusion of the Test series against New Zealand earlier this month, was seen posing for a photo with Anushka and the restaurant staff.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the couple attended a kirtan by Krishna Das. Krishna Das, known as the Rock Star of Yoga, combines traditional Indian chanting with modern music. Several photos and videos of the couple enjoying the kirtan are circulating on social media. Anushka is seen dressed in a white co-ord set. Virat, on the other hand, is seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue denims. ICYDK, Krishna Das, originally named Jeffrey Kagel, began his spiritual journey in the 1960s. He travelled to India and became a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, whom both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli follow.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.